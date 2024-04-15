Netgear's Nighthawk RS700S WiFi 7 Router: A New Technology You Should Know About

Already a subscriber?There are two very good reasons we generally don’t allow gadgets such as Netgear ’s Nighthawk RS700S WiFi 7 router into the Digital Life Labs.

But, well, we’re making an exception for the Nighthawk. This router is the first WiFi 7 router we’ve had in the Labs, and we think WiFi 7 is an important new technology that you ought to: a) know about, and; b) eventually buy.Also, this particular Netgear WiFi 7 router has some added features, including a sophisticated antenna system that gives it an incredibly long range compared to WiFi routers we’ve used in the past, to the point where it’s forcing us to rethink our attitude to mesh networks.

It’s 2.4 times faster than WiFi 6, has double the capacity, faster response times and handles interference from neighbouring networks better.Better yet, WiFi 7 has a new feature called Multi-Link Operations , which allows devices to take multiple WiFi connections operating on different frequencies in the 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz band, and gang them together into the one, super high speed connection.5GHz connections on most WiFi routers nowadays , you’ll be able to use 2.

As far as we can tell, it doesn’t yet have MLO, a feature that Netgear said last year it would add as a firmware update at some point, possibly at the same time the company adds mesh features to the router.Even without MLO, we got crazy fast results in our benchmark tests, uploading and downloading data between a server attached to the Nighthawk’s 10 Gbps ethernet port, and our WiFi 7-enabled Galaxy S24 Ultra.Standing right near the Nighthawk, we got upload speeds of 1.

Netgear Nighthawk RS700S Wifi 7 Router Technology Mesh Wifi Systems

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FinancialReview / 🏆 2. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Security camera: This new device has an extraordinary Wi-Fi rangeSwann’s new MaxRanger4K AI-based security camera system uses a new type of WiFi with a range of hundreds of metres, if not thousands.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

New Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner Aims to Put First Nations Peoples FirstCommissioner Katie Kiss, the new Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner, plans to prioritize the voices and needs of First Nations Peoples. She aims to improve the lives of Indigenous communities and promote reconciliation, healing, and unity in the nation. Commissioner Kiss invites Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities to share their perspectives on various issues, including 'Closing the Gap,' youth justice reform, Native Title, truth-telling and treaty, and combating racism and structural barriers. The Commissioner emphasizes the importance of elevating and empowering Indigenous people together.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Qantas Perth to London route changed to avoid Iranian airspaceThe change in flight path is due to fears Iran is planning an imminent attack on Israel.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Qantas Perth to London route changed to avoid Iranian airspaceThe change in flight path is due to fears Iran is planning an imminent attack on Israel.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Qantas Perth to London route changed to avoid Iranian airspaceThe change in flight path is due to fears Iran is planning an imminent attack on Israel.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Qantas redirects Perth to London route to avoid Israel airspaceThe change in flight path is due to fears Iran is planning an imminent attack on Israel.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »