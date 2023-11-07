Netanyahu warns Hezbollah against joining Hamas' attack on Israel

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stern warning to the militant group Hezbollah, declaring it would be a “mistake of a lifetime” to join Hamas’ attack on Israel. Netanyahu applauded the “heroism” of Israeli forces throughout the conflict in the last month as they advance into Gaza City south of Israel. “At the north of Israel we are both on the offensive and on the defensive,” the Prime Minister said during a media conference on Tuesday.

“We are protecting our borders – we will not accept such a reality where Hamas and Hezbollah sitting in Lebanon would be hurting our citizens in the north of Israel

