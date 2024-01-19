Netanyahu rejects US calls to scale back Gaza offensive

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected US calls to scale back Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip or take steps toward the establishment of a Palestinian state after the war, drawing an immediate scolding from the White House.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has used a televised news conference to again dismiss calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state after the Gaza war The US, Israeli's closest ally, immediately rebuked his comments, saying the White House would "not stop working" toward a two-state solution Families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas militants are pushing for a new ceasefire which could bring the remaining 130 of them home The tense back and forth reflected what has become a wide rift between the two allies over the scope of Israel's war and its plans for the future of the beleaguered territory. In a nationally televised news conference, Mr Netanyahu repeatedly said Israel would not halt its offensive until it destroyed Gaza's Hamas militants and brought home all remaining hostages held by the grou





abcnews » / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli campaign against Hamas in Gaza continues with increasing casualties195 people killed and 325 injured in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of casualties to 55,243 since Israel's campaign against Hamas began. White House national security adviser and Israel's strategic affairs minister discuss planning for the aftermath of the conflict and efforts to bring home remaining hostages. Israeli operation in a Palestinian refugee camp in the West Bank leaves six people dead and several others wounded.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Palestinians in Gaza Strip struggle to find safe areas amid Israeli evacuation ordersMany Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have followed Israeli army evacuation orders and sought safety in designated areas only to find there is little space left in the densely populated enclave, a UN humanitarian team leader said on Monday.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Pressure mounts on Netanyahu to accept ceasefire in war against HamasThe mistaken killing of three Israeli hostages by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) at the weekend has substantially increased pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a ceasefire in the war against Hamas.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Australian MP calls for ban on funding Israeli settlementsAustralian citizens should be banned from funding Israeli settlements in the West Bank, Labor MP Julian Hill has suggested, calling on his own government to take a stronger stance against settler activity.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

The Tragedy in Gaza: A Geopolitical PerspectiveThree months into the conflict in Gaza, civilians continue to suffer the most. The article discusses the current situation and the main players involved.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Prime Minister Calls for Higher Density Housing in SydneyPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has called for higher density housing along Sydney’s maligned Parramatta Road and more development around transport corridors in an intervention into the city’s housing crisis debate.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »