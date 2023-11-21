Netanyahu asks government to back deal for release of hostages

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked his government to back a deal to clear the way for the release of some of the hostages that Palestinian Hamas militants took to the Gaza Strip during the assault on Israel. In a recorded message at the start of a government meeting on Tuesday, Netanyahu vowed the war would continue until Israel achieved all its goals.

A US official had said the deal will include a four- or five-day ceasefire, the first pause in six weeks of an Israeli bombardment of Gaza. Speaking after presenting the still-undisclosed details of the deal to his war cabinet and the wider national security cabinet, Netanyahu told his government it was a difficult decision but the right decision and would enable Israel to go on fighting Hamas. He said the intervention of US President Joe Biden had helped to improve the deal so that it included more hostages for fewer concessions. In an earlier briefing, chief military spokesman Daniel Hagari said: "The military will know how to maintain its military achievements in Gaza while preparing for the next stages of the wa





