Neo-Nazis walk free from court, spared further jail time over attack on Victorian hikers

Neo-Nazis Thomas Sewell and Jacob Hersant have avoided further jail time after they were convicted of a 2021 attack on hikers at a Victorian state park.

Thomas Sewell and Jacob Hersant were on Friday convicted of violent disorder, over their role in a 2021 incident where far-right extremists ambushed hikers in regional Victoria. Sewell previously spent about six months behind bars in the early stages of the case, after he was denied bail due to fears he would commit further offences and intimidate witnesses.Hersant, who served three days of pre-sentence custody, was also allowed to walk free on Friday but will have to complete 200 hours of community work.

Sewell and Hersant, who pledge allegiance to Adolf Hitler, are senior figures in the Australian far-right movement.On Friday, the court heard the pair were with about 25 other men from Nationalist Socialist Network and the European Australian Movement in the Cathedral Ranges State Park on May 8, 2021. headtopics.com

The hikers were swarmed by the men, who proceeded to kick and punch the car. Some were armed with knives, and donned balaclavas and face coverings. The passenger window was smashed and Hersant tried to reach in to grab the driver's keys, the judge said.The victims managed to escape without serious injuries, but were left terrified by the ordeal.Police later arrested Sewell, 30, finding his blood and fingerprints on the exterior of a victim's car. They also seized a knife and a balaclava.

Thomas Sewell (left) was joined by an entourage of supporters as he was sentenced at the County Court of Victoria.About 10 supporters of Sewell and Hersant hugged and high-fived each other after the hearing, as the men were allowed out of the court dock. headtopics.com

