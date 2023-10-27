Neo-Nazi leader sentenced to time served over attack on hikers in Victorian state park

Thomas Sewell was sentenced to one month and seven days of imprisonment – which he has already served – over the 2021 attack.Thomas Sewell was sentenced to one month and seven days of imprisonment – which he has already served – over the 2021 attack.A neo-Nazi group leader who admitted to attacking a group of hikers in a Victorian state park has walked free from court after being sentence to time served.

They were among far-right National Socialist Network and European Australian Movement members who set upon a group of friends hiking in the park. Hersant was sentenced to three days’ prison time, already served, and ordered to perform 200 hours of community work over 14 months.

Judge Kellie Blair said Sewell, now 30, was the leader of the European Australian Movement at the time, while Hersant, now 24, led the National Socialist Network. They also saw men wearing black shirts emblazoned with a white Celtic cross, the emblem of the European Australian Movement, and speculated that they may be neo-Nazis. headtopics.com

Blair said 10 to 15 men from Sewell’s and Hersant’s group ran toward a car, concealed their identities and threatened the friends. The court heard one was carrying a knife.

Read more:

GuardianAus »

Neo-Nazis walk free from court, spared further jail time over attack on Victorian hikersWhite supremacists Thomas Sewell and Jacob Hersant walk free from the Country Court of Victoria after being convicted over an attack on six people in 2021. Read more ⮕

Victorian Government gives free fishing rods to kids as state debt continues to growTrusted and independent source of local, national and world news. In-depth analysis, business, sport, weather and more. Read more ⮕

Victorian government wants Labor’s wage theft bill to cover ‘reckless’ underpaymentsAllan government says federal laws are ‘likely to render’ Victoria’s laws redundant, as Minerals Council announces multimillion-dollar campaign against bill Read more ⮕

‘I didn’t know’: Victorian minister’s bombshell Comm Games revelationA Victorian Labor minister who held a key role in the 2026 Commonwealth Games planning has been quizzed on why she was 'kept out of the loop' on a major decision. Read more ⮕

Victorian government seeks $500m chunk of state electricity market under new Premier Jacinta AllanVictoria’s new Premier Jacinta Allan has set the revived State Electricity Commission the task of grabbing a chunk of the Victorian energy market that could be worth as much as $500 million a year from existing retailers. Read more ⮕

Victorian dairy workers end worker strike after securing pay riseA standoff between plant workers and dairy processors has come to an end after the two struck a deal on Thursday avoiding another round of strike action. Employees at Saputo, Fonterra and Peters have all reached new wage agreements. Read more ⮕