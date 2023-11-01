Neighbour boat dispute takes wild turn

A neighbour dispute in Freshwater, a suburb in Sydney’s Northern Beaches, has taken a new turn as a local vandal spray-painted ‘F**k it off’ over a parked boat. Picture: Reddit The boat and trailer are parked on an untimed parking spot, which means the boat owner has the right to park it there around the clock. Picture: Reddit
The parking in the area in question, however, is untimed, meaning the boat owner has the right to park the vessel there around the clock.“This is our family boat that we go fishing and wakeboarding on,” they wrote on a note plastered over the graffiti,” they said.“The boat and trailer are registered, and we can thus park it legally in the street.“I have tried to be thoughtful by not parking directly in front of anyone’s house or next to their driveway.
News.com.au understands the trailer is not the only trailer or car left long-term on the street, but it is the only one to have been vandalised.A new law was passed in November 2021 in the New South Wales parliament that grants local councils and police increased powers and penalties regarding unattended property left in public places. Picture: News.com.au
In November 2021, a new law was passed in the New South Wales parliament that grants local councils and police increased powers and penalties regarding unattended property left in public places, such as streets. The law facilitates on-the-spot fines, higher court penalties, seizure action, and enforcement orders.Local councils have different regulations regarding parking on residential streets.
