Negotiations for Free Trade Deal Between Australia and EU Collapse

Negotiations for a free trade deal with the European Union have collapsed overnight as EU negotiators didn’t bring anything new to the table, according to Agriculture Minister Murray Watt.

The EU wants access to Australia’s mining sector goods like rare earth materials, which are critical to the net zero transition. Australia wants to be able to export beef, sheep meat, dairy and sugar to the EU tariff and duty-free.

"They've come back now with essentially the same offer, with a couple of tweaks there," Mr Watt said. "We have been utterly consistent throughout this process that we would only enter a free trade agreement with the EU if it was in Australia's national interest."

Shadow Trade Minister Kevin Hogan said, “I support the government for not doing the deal. This would have been a bad deal for the agriculture sector, which is not a good deal for Australia.”

