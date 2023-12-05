Nearly Half of Patients Spend More Than Recommended Time in Australian Hospital Emergency Departments

Nearly one in two patients are spending more than the recommended time in hospital emergency departments, according to Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data. Nearly one in 10 patients are waiting longer than a year to be admitted, according to Australian Institute of Health and Welfare. Elective surgery wait times are at their highest level on record, while nearly one in two patients are spending more than the recommended time in emergency departments, new data shows.

The Australian Medical Association on Wednesday released figures on public hospital performance from July 2022 to June 2023 that it said “paints a grim picture” of hospitals struggling more than ever. Nearly one in 10 patients (9.6%) were waiting longer than a year to be admitted for elective surgery, up from 2.1% before the pandemic (2018–19)





GuardianAus » / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian Clinical Labs Hack Exposes 200,000 Health Records and Credit Card DetailsAustralian Clinical Labs had “serious and systemic failures” that resulted in a cyber-attack leading to the publication of over 200,000 customer health records and credit card details on the dark web.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australian food industry ‘hijacks’ strategies designed to tackle public health crises, conference hearsExperts in public health say that commercial interests engage in practices harmful to health and the environment

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Legalising cannabis will send ‘wrong signal’ to Australian public, peak medical body saysAustralian Medical Association opposes Greens bill to legalise cannabis recreationally, citing health harms the drug poses

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Chinese Warship's Sonar Suspected of Injuring Australian Navy DiversA Chinese warship’s “unsafe and unprofessional” use of sonar is suspected of injuring Australian navy divers during an operation in international waters.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Australian politician battles melanoma while continuing his workHe loves Snoop Dogg, his local F45 gym, basketball and the Broncos. As well: Welsh poets, Paul Keating and, until three years ago, alcohol. Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers is far more complex than the minister captured by the TV cameras

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Australian Navy Divers Injured by Chinese Warship's Sonar PulsesAustralian navy divers sustain minor injuries suspected to be caused by sonar pulses from a Chinese warship. Defence Minister Richard Marles describes the incident as unsafe and unprofessional.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »