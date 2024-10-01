NDIS rules out 'shonky therapies' and lifestyle purchases

Shonky therapies, lifestyle purchases and health and education services that should be covered by state governments have been struck out of the National Disability Insurance Scheme in the first official list outlining what taxpayers will and won’t fund.

“We don’t pay for groceries in the ordinary course of events. We don’t support a range of therapies from tarot cards, clairvoyance, wilderness therapy, cuddle therapy.”heard dodgy providers had used the cover of NDIS support to take participants to ATMs to withdraw cash for illicit drugs. Others had encouraged people to use their funding for holidays.

“We’re not going to pay for prescription drugs you can get on the . We’re not going to pay for items which you can find on Medicare.”

