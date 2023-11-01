NDIS reviewers Bruce Bonyhady and Lisa Paul hint at assessment overhaul to cut spending growth

“Independent assessments was a shortcut process,” Professor Bonyhady said. “It reflected a view that you could undertake and understand the needs of a person with a disability in a very short period of time.

As NDIS Minister, Mr Shorten has committed to capping budget growth at 8 per cent amid projections the scheme could cost more than $100 billion by 2030. The NDIS review has been handed to the government and will be discussed at national cabinet in December.

Ms Paul said the “whole ecosystem for supporting people with disability has not done what it was supposed to do”.

“Most of these recommendations have been developed behind closed doors and ... it is clear now that these are major changes that are going to seriously affect us,” he told the“Having experienced the awful independent assessment trial myself, I’m very worried about what this iteration of NDIS assessments will look like.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BRISBANETIMES: Bruce Lehrmann’s case returns to court for first time since identity revealLehrmann, last week unveiled as the high-profile man charged with the rape of a woman west of Brisbane, has had his case mentioned in court for the first time since his identity became public.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: Bruce Lehrmann’s case returns to court for first time since identity revealLehrmann, last week unveiled as the high-profile man charged with the rape of a woman west of Brisbane, has had his case mentioned in court for the first time since his identity became public.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Bruce Lehrmann's lawyers receive alleged rape victim's mobile phone dataData from the phone of a woman who police allege was raped by former Liberal party staffer Bruce Lehrmann has been received by his lawyers, a court has heard.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Rape-accused Lehrmann given weeks to review police dataRape charges against Bruce Lehrmann in Queensland are still in the committal stage.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Bruce Lehrmann’s lawyers handed hundreds of documents in alleged rape case, Toowoomba court hears7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Australian Minister Urges Israel to Adhere to International Rules of WarNDIS and Government Services Minister Bill Shorten calls on Israel to be mindful of international rules of war in its defense against Hamas, emphasizing the importance of protecting civilians.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕