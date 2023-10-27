NDIS recipients face homelessness after being told to move out of homes if they don't want to share

An Emergency Warning has been issued for Tara, Kogan, Halliford, Wieambilla, Moonie, and Durong in QLD. For the latest, search onPeople with disabilities are being forced to share homes or risk becoming homeless after a change to disability accommodation rules.

She said at the time, the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) provider verbally assured her she would be the sole occupant, but that's now changed."I don't think people should be forced to share if they were sold on the provision that they could live independently."

The three-bedroom home where Ms Tobin has been living has a maximum "per participant" price of $42,000 per year, but NDISP had been claiming her full $90,000 annual NDIS housing allocation to enable her to remain as a sole occupant. headtopics.com

Mr Richards — who believed the change was unjust and "defied logic" — said his other tenants took the news "terribly" when he explained the change of circumstances."If she lives in an apartment she gets one level of funding and if she lives in a house she is getting maybe 40 per cent of that."We had a group of owners who were supportive because we thought common sense would prevail and it didn't.

One bedroom has been converted to a gym with the physical therapy equipment she uses to maintain mobility and motor skills, while the other houses a carer. Ms Tobin said had she known the home could be changed to dual occupancy, she would not have relinquished the Queensland government social housing unit she previously lived in at Burleigh Heads."There are plenty of people out there who were sold a dream of living in an accessible home who are probably also facing homeless due to the NDIS legislation and delays."Ms Tobin's independent support coordinator has been helping her look for a new home for the past two months. headtopics.com

