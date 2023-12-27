NBA Wrap: Celtics claim win over Lakers

Australia's Duop Reath scored a career-high 25 points and nine rebounds off the bench in Portland's win over Sacramento. Reath, who debuted on November 12, played 32 minutes and went 9 of 15 shooting. The Detroit Pistons now have the longest single-season losing streak in NBA history.





FOXSportsAUS » / 🏆 24. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBA Power Rankings: Celtics on topWe rank every NBA team from best to worst, taking into account wins, losses, quality of opposition, and potential for improvement. The Celtics are currently on top with their strong performance and key additions to the team.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

King James leads Lakers big winChet Holmgren stepped up in crunch time and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder edged out the Golden State Warriors 138-136 in an overtime classic on Saturday (all times AEDT).

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Navalny's Supporters Allege Politically Motivated Arrest as His Whereabouts Remain UnknownSupporters of Alexei Navalny claim his arrest and incarceration are a politically motivated attempt to stifle his criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Navalny has been missing for six days and his whereabouts are unknown.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Yemen's Houthi rebels target Israeli-linked vessels in maritime attacksThree Israeli-linked commercial vessels have been targeted by ballistic missiles and drones launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels, escalating maritime attacks in the Bab el Mandab strait. The Houthis claim responsibility for the attacks and threaten further action if Israel does not stop its attacks on Gaza.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Lisa Wilkinson denies coaching Brittany Higgins before interviewLisa Wilkinson refutes the claim that she was coaching Brittany Higgins on how to respond to a key question before The Project interview. Wilkinson had a five-hour meeting with Higgins and her fiance before the broadcast. The transcript from the meeting was read in court.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Donald Trump Criticizes Fellow Republicans on Abortion StanceFormer President Donald Trump accuses fellow Republicans of being inarticulate on abortion. Despite his claim of being the 'most pro-life president ever', Trump's own approach to the issue seems to lack clarity.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »