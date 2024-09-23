Navigating the Irish Language: A New Niece and Pronunciation Puzzles

Sun 22 Sep 2024 10.00 CESThave a new niece, as my sister Fionnuala and her husband Adam welcomed Sadhbh into a grateful world this week. At time of writing, she is three days old, but she seems very sound and her sister Clodagh is delighted by her company. My kids haven’t met her yet, but are wholly infatuated. They insist on watching the few videos we’ve been sent on a loop, and attempt to learn her name as they do so.

My son sees Sadhbh written down as I show him pics from our family WhatsApp group. The pile-up of consonants taxes his English brain a little too hard for intuitive speech. Give it a go, we tell him, baiting an age-old trap beloved of all Anglo-Hibernian relationships. He tries ‘Sadib’ and ‘Sahiddybib’, which draws cruel laughter from his loving parents. ‘It’s sigh-v’ we tell him, ‘like five, but with an S instead of an F.

This works for the most part, even if me telling you that requires me to break the rule of a lifetime and offer a pronunciation guide beyond the snarky one I usually use for Irish names in this column. I will concede that, for an English speaker, Sadhbh may have a little more working out to do than most standard Irish names, sitting in that upper pantheon of tongue testers that features names like Tadhgh and Caoilfhionn.

Sometimes, however, the translations are truly beautiful. Lasairfhíona, for example, derives from the Irish for ‘flame of wine’, meant to evoke the play of light one gets when swirling wine or whiskey in a glass. One of the most common Irish girls’ names, Aisling, is named for the Irish verse form in which the poetry produced is said to come to you via a dream.

At two and a half, my daughter is a little way off reading, so she simply attempts to repeat what we tell her, without any consonantal complications. ‘Sibe on phone’ she says, while lovingly petting the screen. It’ll do for now, at least.

