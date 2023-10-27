Nauru Files whistleblower speaks for first time about Australia's offshore detention leak

An Emergency Warning has been issued for Tara, Kogan, Halliford, Wieambilla, Moonie, and Durong in QLD. For the latest, search onIt's the dead of night on the tiny island nation of Nauru.

These files will go on to make up the largest leak from inside Australia's system of offshore detention – 2,116 incident reports, involving asylum seekers held on Nauru.'Simone' was the worker behind The Nauru Files — the largest leak inside Australia's system of offshore detention. She's never spoken out, until now."I knew that this is what would be most powerful to share and have the most impact," she says.

Any time an incident occurred – like an assault or self-harm – staff at the centre had to write up a report detailing what happened, who was involved, and what, if any, action was taken. Asylum seekers had for years tried to raise the alarm about conditions offshore, as had some staff. But these stories simply slipped in and out of the news.The mother was evacuated to Australia for medical treatment, which couldn't be provided at Nauru's small hospital. headtopics.com

A departing colleague gave some advice: speak to a journalist. It was "the only way that you'll survive" working on Nauru. Then they passed on a media contact."There were a few meetings that were held after something was leaked," Simone recalls.

Simone had passed these incident reports to a journalist asking that the identities of the asylum seekers involved be protected. For many people who'd worked in offshore detention, the leak gave them the courage to speak out and condemn the asylum policy. headtopics.com

In June this year, the government announced the last asylum seekers still held there had been brought to Australia, leaving the processing centre empty for the first time in more than a decade.They are the first people the Australian government has detained offshore since 2014.A spokesperson for Home Affairs Minister Claire O'Neill declined to comment.

