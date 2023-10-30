Nathan Cleary photos at Matildas clash sends Mary Fowler romance rumour mill into overdrive

Photos of Penrith premiership hero Nathan Cleary at Optus Stadium for the Matildas’ clash with the Philippines on Sunday afternoon have sent the rumour mill into overdrive. Speculation has ran rife that the NRL superstar has been dating Matildas gun Mary Fowler since they were spotted on an ice-cream date after the Women’s World Cup, but Cleary has continually shut it down. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Jarome Luai appears to confirm Nathan Cleary’s romance with Mary Fowler.

Asked which Penrith player would be most likely to date a Matildas’ player, Luai said: “Nathan Cleary, shhhh.” Luai was happy to take reporters into Penrith’s inner sanctum when asked whether players were talking about Cleary and Fowler in the changerooms. “Yeah, we’re into them, definitely,” Luai said. “He was a bit shy about it, that’s all,” he added, referring to Cleary’s refusal to speak to the media after rumours about his relationship with Fowler first gained traction.

Matildas turn to big guns in bid to break down PhilippinesTony Gustavsson is expected to use his World Cup stars for Australia’s next Olympic qualifier in Perth as they look to replace Sunday’s rivals at the top of the group. Read more ⮕

Matildas turn to big guns in bid to break down PhilippinesTony Gustavsson is expected to use his World Cup stars for Australia’s next Olympic qualifier in Perth as they look to replace Sunday’s rivals at the top of the group. Read more ⮕

Matildas turn to big guns in bid to break down PhilippinesTony Gustavsson is expected to use his World Cup stars for Australia’s next Olympic qualifier in Perth as they look to replace Sunday’s rivals at the top of the group. Read more ⮕

Matildas fans banked up outside Optus Stadium for hundreds of metres as clash with Philippines starts7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Matildas superstar Sam Kerr reveals she suffered two calf injuries during World CupSam Kerr and the Matildas prepare for the challenge of the Philippines in Perth on Sunday, with the superstar revealing why it's taken her so long to return to full health. Read more ⮕

Matildas face most critical match of qualifying yet at historic sold-out stadium — LIVEFootball: Playing in their first match since their magical World Cup run, the Matildas have made a winning return with a 2-0 win over Iran. Read more ⮕