Nathan Cleary can’t contain priceless reaction to Mary Fowler goal during Matildas win over Chinese Taipei

The Matildas were a dominant force during their three games in Perth, but it took them until the 62nd minute to break down Taiwan’s stubborn defence on Wednesday night. It was well worth the wait for the sell-out crowd. Fowler trapped a floated pass and took one more touch before unleashing a powerful strike from 20m to send the fans wild.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Matildas Star Mary Fowler and NRL Premiership Hero Nathan Cleary Confirm RelationshipMatildas star Mary Fowler and NRL premiership hero Nathan Cleary have finally confirmed their relationship after being spotted together in Perth. The couple was caught on camera enjoying the sunshine in the park and walking hand in hand. This confirms months of speculation about their romantic involvement.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Aussie power couple go public with romanceIt’s official — Nathan Cleary and Mary Fowler are an item.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

SMH: Making Luai a million-dollar man would be a risk, says ClearyOn the same day Penrith announced MyPlace as the club’s new major sponsor, all the questions were about which place Jarome Luai would soon be calling home.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Moving Luai to halfback would be a million-dollar risk, says ClearyOn the same day as Penrith announced MyPlace as the club’s new major sponsor, all the questions were about which place Jarome Luai would soon be calling home.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Ad sparks legend’s wife’s awkward questionDon’t worry Australian cricket fans — Nathan Lyon has no plans to retire just yet.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: ‘Life isn’t easy’: Mary Earps says England will learn from defeat by BelgiumThe England goalkeeper Mary Earps says “great teams are made” by their defeats and that the Lionesses will learn from their 3-2 loss against Belgium

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕