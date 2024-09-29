Nasrallah's Death Deals Major Blow To Iran's Deterrent Against Israel

The death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike has dramatically weakened a key Iran ian deterrent against its archenemy, Israel .

“Iran’s choices really range from ugly to unpalatable,” said Ali Vaez, director of the Iran Project at the International Crisis Group, a conflict prevention organisation. Nasrallah’s death is a significant loss for Iran. Not only was he a charismatic leader who had inspired generations of anti-Israel sentiment, but he was also very close to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He was Khamenei’s principal liaison to the Arabic-speaking world.

Subsequent airstrikes took out even more commanders. But other than denouncing the attacks in speeches and statements, Iran has largely stood on the sidelines. Nasrallah’s assassination could be the blow that forces Iran to react.

