When an Israel i air strike killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday evening, cheers rang out across Tel Aviv. For Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , the move acts as a boon for his popularity at a time when he desperately needs it, experts say. Israel is have been feeling burned since the October 7 assault on south Israel in which militants killed 1,200 people , according to Israel i tallies, and took about 250 others hostage.

"Israel has been trying to drag Iran and Hezbollah into the conflict from day one because Israel sees Iran as the regional bogeyman. Escalating the conflict against Hezbollah keeps momentum going," he told SBS News. Netanyahu is the longest-serving prime minister in Israeli history — having served for over 16 years. Many Israelis have been angry at him for some time.

