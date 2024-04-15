NASA Confirms Mystery Object That Crashed Through Florida Home Was Space Junk

NASA confirmed that a mystery object that crashed through the roof of a Florida home last month was a chunk of space junk from equipment discarded at the International Space Station .

The cylindrical object that tore through the home in Naples on March 8 was subsequently taken to the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral for analysis. A recovered chunk of space junk from equipment discarded at the International Space Station that tore through a home in Naples, Florida in March.The space agency said it was a metal support used to mount old batteries on a cargo pallet for disposal. The pallet was jettisoned from the space station in 2021, and the load was expected to eventually fully burn up on entry into Earth’s atmosphere, but one piece survived.

“I was shaking. I was completely in disbelief. What are the chances of something landing on my house with such force to cause so much damage,” Otero said. “I’m super grateful that nobody got hurt.”

NASA Space Junk Florida Home International Space Station Kennedy Space Centre

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



smh / 🏆 6. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

McDonald’s Australia confirms major backflip on controversial menu change to Sprite drinks7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Tennis great confirms horrific injury blowAndy Murray has confirmed he will be out for an “extended period” after rupturing two ankle ligaments during his loss at the Miami Open.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Andy Murray confirms serious ankle injury as retirement plans under threat following Miami Open fall7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Indonesian military confirms authenticity of torture video, detains 13 of its ownThe Papuan victim appeared to have his hands restrained behind his back underneath the level of the water, which had turned pink.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Indonesian military confirms authenticity of torture video, detains 13 of its ownThe Papuan victim appeared to have his hands restrained behind his back underneath the level of the water, which had turned pink.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Indonesian military confirms authenticity of torture video, detains 13 of its ownThe Papuan victim appeared to have his hands restrained behind his back underneath the level of the water, which had turned pink.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »