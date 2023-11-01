'Nappy tax': Proposal to charge households based on kilograms of rubbish slammed

"We don't think there should be a change on council's obligations to provide that service on an ongoing basis - so yes - we can rule it out," Malinauskas said.Moira spent her savings on a doll owned by Freddie Mercury before 'ridiculous' bill

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas reassured the weekly rubbish collection service wasn't going anywhere. (Nine) The premier's stance is at odds with the senior public servant behind Green Industries SA, who told a parliamentary committee in September it was an "option on the table".

Any decision on rubbish collection is up to local councils, but laws introduced by the opposition could block the council's options.

