There are lots of reasons to visit Lightning Ridge. There are the outback sunsets, the stars, the hot springs, and the locals, including the kind and gentle woman behind the front desk of my motel who calls me “darl” like she actually means it and would, I am sure, have come out and helped me change the tyre on my car, had I asked her. There is also, of course, the opal.

I peer closely at the spines, which are reverse-barbed and difficult to extract without pliers. “If calves get them in their mouths their mums won’t let them feed, and they starve to death,” Savage says. “If a dog gets in them the first thing they do is try to bite them out, and the spines get in their mouths and pin their jaws ­together.

It doesn’t feel surprising that the plant should ­flourish in Lightning Ridge, a place with a reputation for being hardy, adaptive and ornery. The streets here are broad and flat, as if squashed by the enormous sky. Some parts of town are as politely kempt as any monied ­suburb in Sydney or Melbourne, but others ­resemble an industrial park after a cyclone, their front yards strewn with drill bits, propane tanks and car batteries. headtopics.com

Jeff Ainsworth, who took three months to recover from his Hudson pear encounter: “Every time I moved, the spines pulled me in deeper.”The nurses at Lightning Ridge hospital set about extracting them, one by one. But every time they did so, the spine’s barb brought with it a small piece of flesh. The pain was such that Ainsworth decided to leave many of the spines in there. “You let them fester,” he says. “When they get all pusy, it’s easier to pull them out.

Or that’s the idea. Unfortunately, 2021 and 2022 brought unseasonably heavy rains, which washed the cochineal off the plants. Savage set about furiously breeding more bugs, but the cactus had by then ­become a political issue, with local candidates using it to ­criticise the incumbent LNP government. In late 2022, in the lead-up to the state election, the local member, the Nationals’ Dugald Saunders, announced a $2.6 million Hudson Pear Control Program. headtopics.com

