Mysterious Noise Disrupts Peaceful Suburb of Castle Cove

One afternoon in July last year, two brothers were walking along Willowie Road, in the waterfront suburb of Castle Cove, on Sydney’s north shore, when they heard what sounded like a power tool in nearby bushland. You don’t often hear power tools in the bush around Castle Cove, a sleepy suburban idyll best known for its sylvan streets and spacious backyards.
Fewer than 3000 people live here, many of them professional couples with young families, but also the retired and the semi-retired, avid golfers and the social tennis set. It’s an affluent area: houses with water views can fetch over $5 million. Most people are drawn by the safety, the quiet, and above all, the natural beauty. Unlike many of Sydney’s bayside suburbs, Castle Cove has no deep waterfront properties; there are no jetties or marinas here, just pocket-sized beaches and rocky coves, lined with oysters. Separating the water from the houses, 200 metres above, is a belt of thick bushland, home to swamp wallabies and lyrebirds, as well as Aboriginal rock carvings and middens
