Mysterious Death in Sydney's Centennial Park

Bryland Stewart and his brother discovered a dead man in Sydney's Centennial Park. The man, Anthony Cawsey, had been stabbed in the chest and was found with his pants pulled down, wearing women's underwear. DNA evidence found near the body would later become crucial in the investigation.





