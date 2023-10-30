My year as a digital nomad looked perfect online. The reality? Lost luggage and no days off

Mon 30 Oct 2023 11.00 CETone-way flight from London to Bogotá, I gave it my best shot. I had just turned 30 and was feeling the societal pressure to settle down, like my coupled-up friends whose lives seemed to be bifurcating away from mine, and to progress in my career. But I wasn’t ready.
Two years earlier, I had left my office job to became a freelance writer, moved into a one-bed flat and split up with my long-term partner. Any one of these things might have been cause for celebration – each was a positive step for me – but the unexpected successive Covid lockdowns that followed rendered my new lifestyle lonely and stagnant, rather than exciting and opportunity-filled.
Inspired by social media influencers who were running businesses from beaches in Bali, I rented out my flat and started working from abroad, picking up travel writing commissions to supplement my income. My "offices" included a shoebox-sized Airbnb in central Berlin; a coworking space in Barcelona; a friend's apartment in Brooklyn; and a spotless train carriage in Geneva.
'In reality, I was able to access neither the tranquillity and sense of routine I need to do my best writing, nor the relaxed holiday mindset to enjoy the luxury of being abroad.' Specter in Gran Canaria. for digital nomad visas, a residency permit that allows you to live and work somewhere for an extended period. Countries offering these visas include Portugal, Colombia, Cyprus, Brazil and Spain, with Italy soon expected to join (a policy was approved by Italian lawmakers in March 2022).
Lockdown showed us how easy it is to work a few days a week from home, so it makes sense that more of us are curious to experiment with taking that approach abroad. Yet, months into my new lifestyle, cracks started to show. For a start, I was exhausted. I had hated during the Covid lockdowns – it felt like living at work – and now work was joining me on holiday too.