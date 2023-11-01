‘My position is the same’: new El Ghazi post on Israel-Hamas war ‘surprises’ Mainz

“For the avoidance of doubt, my statement on 27 October 2023 was my only and final statement both to FSVand the public relating to the social media posts made by me over the last few weeks,” El Ghazi wrote.

“I am against war and violence. I am against the killing of all innocent civilians. I am against all forms of discrimination. I am against Islamophobia. I am against antisemitism. I am against genocide. I am against apartheid. I am against occupation. I am against oppression.”

El Ghazi, who joined Mainz in September and has also played for Aston Villa and Everton, had been suspended on 17 October over the post which he has since deleted. “There can never be any justification for the killing of over 3,500 children in Gaza in the last three weeks … I and we as a world cannot conscionably (sic) remain silent. We must call for an end to the killing in Gaza now.”

