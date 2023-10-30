My Journey with Rap and Nostalgic Songs

It’s Alright by East 17, from Woolworths in New Malden in south-west London, aged 11. In my mind, they were naughty young boys doing hardcore rap, even though really it was just pop music. So that was my introduction to rap.I’ve been through lots of karaokes where all I do is an underground rap song and no one gives a shit and it ruins the whole vibe.

– but only the one song, When I Come Around. I learned every lyric and can do a really good impression where you just sound really nasal.There’s a bit of a theme here … But I’ll put on Shook Ones, Part II by Mobb Deep, rap every single lyric, ruin the vibe and then get told to leave.. Doggystyle was the first album I bought. Actually, I stole it from my older sister’s friend and learned every single lyric.

Illmatic, Nas’s first album, changed the way I saw music. I just love the lyrics. My aim was to rap as well as he could.I remember hearing 138 Trek by DJ Zinc at a house party gone mad. It was the start of my love for garage and grime, and what got me into doing pirate radio and writing a show calledPump Pump by Lil’ Malik and Snoop Dogg gets me gassed and ready for the day. headtopics.com

