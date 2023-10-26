My husband persuaded me to swing. I’m desperate to do it again, he’s not

– what should I do?My husband took many years to persuade me to go to a swingers club. I eventually said that I would try it. I have a 60-year-old body but it’s okay and I wasn’t shy; I love nudist beaches, I just wasn’t sure I’d like having sex with other men. Well, when I got there, I was like a kid in a sweet shop! I felt desired and sexy!

My husband wasn’t so lucky and didn’t get to swing at all so was very disappointed. I’m desperate to do it all again but he’s not so keen. I can’t get that feeling of utter depravity, sexual delight and total satisfaction out of my head! What should I do?There’s something so Greek tragic about being the instigator of swinging who doesn’t ultimately get to swing. What a car ride home!

You asked what you should do now. The question of whether to actually swing again is only part of that. There are also the questions of what you should do in conversation with your husband about this, in your sex life with him, and in your own thinking about that electric feeling. You might wind up having different relationships to this experience in each one of those roles. headtopics.com

Sign up for the fun stuff with our rundown of must-reads, pop culture and tips for the weekend, every Saturday morning The trickiest bit, I expect, will be talking to your husband about it. No matter how old we are, how secure in our body or our relationship, nobody likes to be rejected. So it would be very surprising if your husband hadn’t felt a pang at missing out. And sometimes those feelings show up elsewhere in our emotional hydraulics – it could become jealousy, resentment, withdrawal, competitiveness, anything.

Whatever path forward you take, I think you should have a glass of wine and a giggle together about the fact that you’ve got to this point.and love can teeter over the edge of darkness so often that we can forget they’re meant to be fun. It sounds like you have a wonderful appetite for fun. headtopics.com

GuardianAus »

