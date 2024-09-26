My Favorite Funny Clips From the Internet

love the internet. As a comedian, I spend much of my downtime on the world wide web. It’s a fantastic way to distract myself from the inevitability of life. Has it ruined our ability to authentically connect with others? Sure. But that’s a small price to pay for a few moments of joy.I would usually encourage people to go outside and watch comedy live. But if you’re stuck at home and craving that dopamine high, here’s my list of funniest clips. God bless.
His legendary appearances on The Late Show and Conan are absolute joy. I miss that old chunk of coal.I love her rhythm and delivery. It’s casual, conversational and hilarious. The audience is terrible in this clip but Liza shines.When someone asks me to suggest an Australian comedian to watch, I always say Dan Rath. A brilliant writer and performer, he’s best enjoyed live. Go check him out.Taken from his Netflix special 100% Fresh. Beautifully shot and really captures the fun of live comedy.
Comedy Clips Internet Humor Dave Attell Norm Macdonald Stand-Up Comedy
