My Favorite Funny Clips From the Internet

love the internet. As a comedian, I spend much of my downtime on the world wide web. It’s a fantastic way to distract myself from the inevitability of life. Has it ruined our ability to authentically connect with others? Sure. But that’s a small price to pay for a few moments of joy.I would usually encourage people to go outside and watch comedy live. But if you’re stuck at home and craving that dopamine high, here’s my list of funniest clips. God bless.

His legendary appearances on The Late Show and Conan are absolute joy. I miss that old chunk of coal.I love her rhythm and delivery. It’s casual, conversational and hilarious. The audience is terrible in this clip but Liza shines.When someone asks me to suggest an Australian comedian to watch, I always say Dan Rath. A brilliant writer and performer, he’s best enjoyed live. Go check him out.Taken from his Netflix special 100% Fresh. Beautifully shot and really captures the fun of live comedy.

Comedy Clips Internet Humor Dave Attell Norm Macdonald Stand-Up Comedy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What’s so funny about getting an AI app to give you a roasting?Roasting can be really brutal, but at least if we inflict it on ourselves, we can get ahead of the joke

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Father of two ‘much loved’ boys found dead in Blue Mountains says their loss has caused ‘unimaginable pain’Nick Smith said his sons Russell, 11, and Ben, nine, were ‘happy, funny, outgoing boys’

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Father of boys found dead in Blue Mountains says they were 'happy' and 'funny' childrenIn a statement released through NSW Police, Nick Smith says the deaths of his sons, Russell and Ben, aged nine and 11, have caused 'unimaginable pain and distress'.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

A win for the funny people: Australia’s richest writing prize adds new awardThe John Clarke Prize for Humour Writing, named for the legendary late comedian, will celebrate Australia’s funniest works from 2025.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

A win for the funny people: Australia’s richest writing prize adds new awardThe John Clarke Prize for Humour Writing, named for the legendary late comedian, will celebrate Australia’s funniest works from 2025.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

A win for the funny people: Australia’s richest writing prize adds new awardThe John Clarke Prize for Humour Writing, named for the legendary late comedian, will celebrate Australia’s funniest works from 2025.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »