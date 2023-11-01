My Airbnb host threw me out on the street at midnight

I tried to contact Airbnb and discovered that, in an emergency, you are given just three options: phone the police, contact your host, or ask your host for a partial refund. There is no phone number to call – instead, you can only request a callback. It didn’t call me until 3am (when, mercifully, I had made it to bed). It had been told by the host I had “refused” to check out. I had to remind Airbnb of my booking dates.

The host claims it was a mistake anyone could make, and is refusing compensation. Airbnb repeatedly tells me it can’t help, which raises the question: what is the service fee for?The host’s amnesia could have landed you in a perilous situation, and her bravado was quite extraordinary. So is the insouciance of Airbnb, which promises a 24-hour “safety line” for emergencies, should a serious issue arise. It only expressed contrition when the media spotlight swung its way.

Strikingly, it defended the host, stating that, as they were a “superhost”, it believed this was a “genuine misunderstanding”. That implies that if guests overstay, unwittingly or not – which you did not – it is acceptable for hosts to bundle their possessions into the street. I asked if Airbnb provides protocols for hosts, including warning guests that checkout time has passed and storing their possessions in a suitably secure place until they arrange to come to collect them.

It replied, missing the point, that guests were given checkout instructions in advance, and could ask hosts for a delay or a safe space to leave luggage afterwards.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Airbnb's Facial Recognition Software Fails to Recognize Non-White UsersA woman reveals that she had to rely on her white male partner to activate her Airbnb account due to the facial recognition software's inability to match her photographs. Experts discuss the issue of AI bias and discrimination in society.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Japanese city Aussies are obsessed withAustralians’ love for one Asian country has been made clear with a whopping eight out of the top 10 international destinations Aussies are searching for most on Airbnb being in Japan.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Rabbitohs support court throwing out Mitchell and Wighton’s chargesThe South Sydney Rabbitohs have voiced their support for NRL stars Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton after an ACT court threw out their charges.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SMH: NSW Government and Crown Secretly Renegotiating Sydney Casino's Tax GuaranteeThe NSW government and Crown are secretly renegotiating the Sydney casino’s long-standing billion-dollar tax guarantee just months after Treasurer Daniel Mookhey threw rival The Star a lifeline by deferring planned tax hikes on poker machines.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Teacher Physically Attacked by Students at Marist College AshgroveA female teacher at Marist College Ashgrove was physically attacked by students during lunch, as a group of students turned on her and threw food at her. The teacher felt trapped as the group engaged in mob mentality behaviors. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of staff at the school.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: My Airbnb host threw me out on the street at midnightMy possessions were dumped outside and there was no way I could get help

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕