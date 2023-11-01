My Airbnb host threw me out on the street at midnight

I tried to contact Airbnb and discovered that, in an emergency, you are given just three options: phone the police, contact your host, or ask your host for a partial refund. There is no phone number to call – instead, you can only request a callback. It didn’t call me until 3am (when, mercifully, I had made it to bed). It had been told by the host I had “refused” to check out. I had to remind Airbnb of my booking dates.
The host claims it was a mistake anyone could make, and is refusing compensation. Airbnb repeatedly tells me it can’t help, which raises the question: what is the service fee for?The host’s amnesia could have landed you in a perilous situation, and her bravado was quite extraordinary. So is the insouciance of Airbnb, which promises a 24-hour “safety line” for emergencies, should a serious issue arise. It only expressed contrition when the media spotlight swung its way.
Strikingly, it defended the host, stating that, as they were a “superhost”, it believed this was a “genuine misunderstanding”. That implies that if guests overstay, unwittingly or not – which you did not – it is acceptable for hosts to bundle their possessions into the street. I asked if Airbnb provides protocols for hosts, including warning guests that checkout time has passed and storing their possessions in a suitably secure place until they arrange to come to collect them.
It replied, missing the point, that guests were given checkout instructions in advance, and could ask hosts for a delay or a safe space to leave luggage afterwards.
