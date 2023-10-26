Mutiny in Heaven tells the story of Nick Cave's early post-punk band The Birthday Party

The reference point: the hellscapes of Hieronymus Bosch. The location: a garbage dump in the Melbourne suburb of Hawthorn. The occasion: a music video for libidinally cacophonous ensemble The Birthday Party.
In addition to the throngs of gothic youth that turned up, there were psychiatric patients bussed in for the occasion, a crucifix, pigs' heads mounted on sticks, a live goat. Open flames illuminated the abject carnival, burning unchecked trails through the detritus.
The music video for Nick the Stripper — a honking, poisonous cut from the band's 1981 Prayers on Fire LP — is the only one the band made in its six-year lifespan (from 1977 to 1983). Decades later, it remains an electrifying spectacle, still exuding a vital danger, even — make that especially — when viewed alongside the output of more contemporary shock-rockers. headtopics.com
Director Ian White cedes the screen to the Nick the Stripper video for its full duration; it acts as a kind of unofficial header for the film's middle section, in which the band — comprised of Cave, guitarists Rowland S. Howard and Mick Harvey, bassist Tracey Pew and drummer Phill Calvert — hit their distinctive musical stride.
White maintains a tight focus on his subject, keeping the gushing, retroactive assessments to a cool minimum.His interest is rather in crafting an immersive account of the band's heroin- and liquor-riddled rise and subsequent fallout — as told largely by the former members themselves, bar Pew, who died in 1986. (Howard's commentary was recorded shortly before his death in 2010, for an unrealised film project; these recordings would come to serve as the springboard for Mutiny in Heaven. headtopics.com