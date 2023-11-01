Mutchilba residents demand more reliable water supply after going dry during bushfire

"It feels like we're living in a death trap and this should be a wake-up call to the powers that be."After heavy, late wet season rains, fuel loads are high in the fruit-growing district on the Atherton Tableland, famous for its mangoes and limes.

"I want council, Ergon and Sunwater to all come together and find a solution for us," Ms Reed said. John Kerr, another resident who remembers when the town's water treatment plant was installed in 2005, replacing an old water tower, said suggestions of a backup power supply had "never, ever eventuated".In a statement, the entity responsible for Mutchilba's water supply, Sunwater, said it was developing a backup power supply for the water treatment plant, which it expected would be installed by mid-2024.

"It's like anything else around the place — you may be aware but until something triggers a concern, then you need to look at it more deeply and that's what we will do," she said.

