Shortly before completing the $44bn (£36bn) takeover, Elon Musk described the deal as an ‘accelerant to creating X, the everything app’.Shortly before completing the $44bn (£36bn) takeover, Elon Musk described the deal as an ‘accelerant to creating X, the everything app’.

According to X’s new chief executive, Linda Yaccarino, speaking at a conference last month, the social network now has between 200 million and 250 million users, although she indicated later during her appearance that the number is 225 million – which would indicate a decline. Visits to X dropped 10% on the prior month to 5.8bn in September, according to data firm SimilarWeb.

Advertising accounted for nearly 90% of Twitter’s $5.1bn in annual revenue in 2021. That total has slumped due to an advertiser exodus triggered by fears over moderation standards on the platform and general concerns about Musk’s leadership. In a post last month, Musk said US advertising revenue had fallen 60%, a situation which he blamed on, which campaigns against antisemitism and bigotry. headtopics.com

To this end, he oversaw a botched relaunch of the Blue product in November, which resulted in a slew of impersonator accounts operated by pranksters who took up the offer of a verified account checkmark – and all the chaos that could cause if, for instance,

“With the changes he has made, not least bringing in paid verification, he has served to reduce the quality of the platform. When you include the capricious decision-making, advertisers have said: ‘We don’t want to be part of that.’”One of Musk’s first acts as owner of Twitter was firing approximately 50% of the platform’s 7,500 staff. headtopics.com

Hansen says his team would “nourish a variety of viewpoints” via features such as Twitter Moments or ensure that readers “experienced perspectives that they would otherwise not encounter”. That service included demoting toxic trending subjects or putting a representative tweet in hashtag timelines to explain why certain subjects were trending.such as Donald Trump and the misogynist influencer Andrew Tate, while also arbitrarily banning tech journalists who crossed his path.

