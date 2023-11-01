Mushroom cook Erin Patterson arrested over fatal lunch

A source with knowledge of the case confirmed Patterson had been arrested and taken to Wonthaggi police station for questioning on Thursday morning. Investigators are currently searching Patterson’s Leongatha home, where the deadly family lunch took place on July 29.

Four people were hospitalised after attending the lunch cooked by Patterson at her home in Victoria’s south-east. Heather Wilkinson, 66, Gail Patterson, 70, and Don Patterson, 70, all died days later in hospital. Ian Wilkinson, 68, was released from Austin Hospital after seven weeks of treatment. Victoria Police said investigators believe the group hadPolice had previously named Patterson – the estranged wife of the Pattersons’ son, Simon – as a suspect because she cooked the meals.

The death cap is responsible for 90 per cent of mushroom poisoning deaths. One bite is enough to kill someone, causing severe gastroenteritis and eventually organ failure. Anyone who becomes ill after eating a wild mushroom is urged to seek urgent medical care and, if possible, take samples for identification.has worked as a breaking news reporter for The Age since June 2023. Previously, she was environment reporter at The Canberra Times.

