Mushroom cook Erin Patterson arrested in Victoria over deadly meal

A source with knowledge of the case said Erin Patterson ﻿has been arrested over the incident in the Gippsland region, reportsErin Patterson, ex-daughter-in-law of Korumburra wild mushroom poisoning victims Don and Gail Patterson. (Marta Pascual Juanola)No charges have been laid.﻿

Heather Wilkinson, ﻿66, her sister Gail Paterson and her husband Don died in hospital after the incident.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEAGE: Mushroom cook Erin Patterson arrested over fatal lunchThe woman at the centre of the investigation into the poisonous mushroom meal that resulted in the death of three people, has been taken to Wonthaggi police station for questioning.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

SMH: Mushroom cook Erin Patterson arrested over fatal lunchThe woman at the centre of the investigation into the poisonous mushroom meal that resulted in the death of three people, has been taken to Wonthaggi police station for questioning.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Mushroom cook Erin Patterson arrestedErin Patterson, the woman at the centre of an alleged deadly mushroom poisoning scandal that killed three people in eastern Victoria, has been arrested.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Mushroom cook Erin Patterson arrested over fatal lunchTwo months ago, Erin Patterson had four guests she says she loved and cherished over for lunch. Three are dead from suspected mushroom poisoning and today, Patterson - who cooked the meal - has been arrested.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: AFLW great Erin Phillips announces retirementThe AFLW is losing another great of the competition, a year after Daisy Pearce hung up the boots, as Erin Phillips announces her retirement.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: AFLW Legend Erin Phillips Announces RetirementErin Phillips, one of the AFLW's most decorated players, has confirmed her retirement after her final game for Port Adelaide. Phillips, who began her AFLW career at 31, will retire at the age of 38 with three premierships and numerous accolades.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕