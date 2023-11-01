Mushroom cook Erin Patterson arrested

Ms Patterson cooked a beef wellington dish containing the deadly death cap mushrooms on July 29, serving it to four people at a lunch at her home. Her former parents-in-law Don and Gail Patterson and Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson died from symptoms consistent with death cap mushroom poisoning after the lunch.Ms Patterson has maintained the mushrooms she used were a combination of button mushrooms bought at a supermarket chain and dried ones from an Asian grocery store in Melbourne months prior.A man has been arrested in Melbourne after a police chase as it’s reported he was allegedly planning to mow down pedestrians.

