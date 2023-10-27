Murrin Bridge Indigenous community almost doubles preschool capacity and adds services including Centrelink, banking

Toddlers, young children and trainees in a remote Indigenous community are credited with playing a key role in the effort to more than double the capacity of its preschool as part of a long process to bring services back to the former mission.The centre will also be able to bring back crucial services such as health services, employment, and housingMurrin Bridge, near Lake Cargelligo, in the NSW Central West is a former Aboriginal mission that is home to less than 100 people.

Local Aboriginal Land Council chief executive Jody Bartholomew said it would make a big, long-term difference to the lives of children, families and all residents. Dr Alan Teale reads a story to children at Murrin Bridge during a community workshop to design the new preschool.The extension was designed and built with help from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS).UTS academic Allan Teale said the design had been led by community consultation, with the children getting a say as well.

His wife prepared a family tree for him for his birthday and discovered his Wiradjuri heritage, which she traced back to Murrin Bridge. The facility has been five years in the making, during which time UTS academics and architecture students visited Murrin Bridge. headtopics.com

Dr Drake said having university academics and students visit their town meant some Murrin Bridge young people felt more comfortable applying to study at UTS."It is a long way from Murrin Bridge to UTS, but I can only see that improving or increasing in the coming years.

