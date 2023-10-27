Murder charge over Perth woman's 1986 disappearance

Sharon Fulton, 39, was last seen alive on March 18, 1986 waiting for a train and has not made contact with family or friends.

The 77-year-old man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was charged with the mother of four's wilful murder on that date.Sharon Fulton, 39, was last seen alive on March 18, 1986 waiting for a train and has not made contact with family or friends. (Sydney Morning Herald)There was no application for bail and the matter was adjourned.West Australian police offered a $1 million reward in May for information leading to a conviction in the case.

