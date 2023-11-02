Mum’s panic as baby monitor gets ‘hacked’

“I literally looked at the monitor and it was moving, like, panning the room,” Ms Thomson said in a now viral TikTok. “Someone hacked into my baby monitor and was looking around the room,” she added, revealing that only an hour earlier, she was in the room dressing her son after a shower.Eden Thomson said her monitor got hacked. Picture: TikTok/edenthomson__The mum, who decided to throw the monitor away, issued a warning to other parents about the devices.
“This is just a thing for the parents out there to be wary of your baby monitors, anyone can hack into them, it’s actually so easy for hackers to do that,” she said.Ms Thomson showed footage taken from her phone showing the camera panning around her son’s room, with her heard saying, “oh my gosh, someone is moving our monitor, what do I do?”.
Her Vtech device was not connected to her Wi-Fi, leaving some viewers questioning whether it was even possible for a stranger to gain access to the device. Owner of Expert IT Solutions, Paul Schnackenburg, told news.com.au that not only was it possible, it was extremely common.
“Just because it’s not connected to Wi-Fi, doesn’t mean it’s not connected to something,” Mr Schnackenburg said.Networks connected to other devices like gaming consoles or even the screen connected to the camera in the baby’s room were “definitely hackable”, he said.Baby monitors were just one modern device to explode in popularity in the last 10 years with “completely inadequate” security.
