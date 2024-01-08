Mum criticized for refusing to buy snack for daughter's friend

A mum has been labelled "selfish" and "stingy" for refusing to buy a $2 snack for her 11-year-old daughter's best friend at a playdate. The woman, believed to be from the US, and her daughter Ellie were invited to join 12-year-old Sophie and her mum at an indoor playground over the weekend. After an hour of playing, the young girls started to get hungry. The mum agreed to grab the crackers — but only once Sophie's mum transferred the money to her.





