Multiple Shopfronts and Vehicles Damaged in Manly

Police said a 39-year-old man was arrested on Monday morning “following reports of multiple shop fronts and vehicles along Sydney Road, Manly, being damaged overnight”.
A NSW Police spokesman confirmed no shots were fired and said police believe an implement was used to smash the glass. One local, who asked not to be named, said it appeared banks and real estate agencies had been specifically targeted.
“They hit a lot of stores throughout the suburb - but it seems like they hit both banks specifically,” he told news.com.au.NAB was targeted. Picture: SuppliedIn one photo obtained by news.com.au, a glass panel outside ANZ bank has been completely smashed to pieces, while an ATM screen has been destroyed after seemingly being stuck multiple times.Real estate agency Belle Property was also caught up in the carnage with glass panelling outside their office almost completely damaged. headtopics.com
Residents in nearby Allambie Heights also reported damage, with up to 30 cars along Kentwell Road and Pittwater Road vandalised, according to the Manly Observer.Manly was hit in overnight rampage. Picture: Supplied$42m drug ‘safe house’ raided
“Monday mornings can be tough even when everything is going well, let alone waking up to your car smashed up or shopfront destroyed,” he wrote. “I want to thank our hardworking local Police for their efforts in apprehending this person. I won’t pass judgement other than saying this behaviour is inexcusable and take it as being that you’re not welcome in Manly. headtopics.com
“To any shop owners or residents who need support with the Service NSW claims or any other state government agency, please feel free to call me on 9976 2773 and we will expedite your issue. Hopefully our local business owners can be up and running before too long.”A man will face Bankstown Local Court today, several days after emergency services discovered a man on a roadway with “extensive head injuries”.