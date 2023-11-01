Multiple sclerosis centre welcomed in Hobart as Tasmania tops Australia for MS rates

"It's really nice to have a place that's set up for neurological things — and particularly the specialist equipment as well, so hand bikes and equipment you can use with a wheelchair," Ms Denham said."Moving is the thing that keeps you going.

"Someone to be a shoulder to lean on when things are getting tough — and also someone to laugh about the silly things that happen, because all of those things happen with MS."A new treatment to repair the damage the disease causes could be on the horizon, thanks to a ground-breaking study underway in Tasmania.

"It's around about 200 to 210 people per 100,000, which means there's somewhere between 1,100 and 1,200 people in Tasmania living with MS," Dr Taylor said.Dr Taylor said the state's distance from the equator and its older population influenced the prevalence of MS.

"That's something we're very, very interested to try and understand, and therefore be able to prevent," he said. He said other risk factors included smoking, and obesity in adolescence — something that could almost double a person's risk of developing MS.

Mr Blewonski said the centre, the second of its kind in Australia and a first for Tasmania, was about ensuring access to facilities "that may otherwise only be available on the mainland".

