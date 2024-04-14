Multiple Legal Cases and Investigations Launched Following Brittany Higgins' Rape Allegation

More than a dozen legal cases , inquiries, reviews and federal investigations have been launched since Brittany Higgins alleged she was raped.More than a dozen legal cases , inquiries, reviews and federal investigations have been launched since Brittany Higgins alleged she was raped.A judge is set to hand down his verdict in Lehrmann’s defamation case against Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson .

A judge is set to hand down his verdict in Bruce Lehrmann’s defamation case against Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson on Monday.Although the February 2021 broadcast did not name the person who allegedly raped her in 2019 in Linda Reynolds’ ministerial office, Higgins’ colleague Lehrmann later claimed he was identifiable.But a verdict in the defamation case case will not be the end of the long-running saga.

The night in March 2019 when Higgins alleges she was raped has spawned more than a dozen legal cases, judicial inquiries, reviews and federal investigations. Some have been suspended – but many are still ongoing.Lehrmann alleged the news outlet The Project and former host Wilkinson defamed him in their initial reporting of Higgins’ allegations in February 2021.

Our Australian afternoon update breaks down the key stories of the day, telling you what’s happening and why it matters. News.com.au has not apologised for or corrected its articles, but has added an editor’s note to the two stories Lehrmann sued over. The noteLehrmann alleged the ABC defamed him when it broadcast Higgins’ full address to the National Press Club on 9 February 2022.

