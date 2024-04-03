Multi-Employer Agreement Raises Concerns Over Job Security

A groundbreaking multi-employer agreement that lets employers share employees has been praised as a unique way to support secure jobs but has also raised concerns it could reduce hiring and undermine competition.

The Australian Manufacturing Workers Union’s in-principle deal with nine air-conditioning manufacturers, with a further seven committed to sign up, requires employers to offer extra work during peak periods to a shared labour pool made up of the permanent employees of the other companies. HVAC Manufacturing and Installation Association spokesman Mimmo Scavera said the pooled labour would “help everyone”.The pooled labour requirements are understood to be a first in the country and experts say the arrangement could spread to other seasonal industries such as agriculture or tourism. However, economists and employers warn such clauses risk reducing overall employment or hurting productivity if casual workers are better positioned to meet short-term need

