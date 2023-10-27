Mulgrave by-election talk turns to preferences

As the Mulgrave by-election ballot paper firms up, attention has now turned to the preferences which will help decide the outcome, with John Pesutto confident of"positive discussions" with Ian Cook. Victorian Liberal leader John Pesutto says he is confident of having"positive discussions" about preferences with independent Ian Cook for the Mulgrave by-election.

The Liberal Party on Wednesday night pre-selected Courtney Mann, a staffer with Mr Pesutto, as its candidate after previously being urged not to run in the by-election. Mr Pesutto was asked whether he spoke with Mr Cook - who was second to Mr Andrews last November - about the Liberals preferencing the independent.

"I reached out to Ian yesterday and I told him how supportive we were of him," the Opposition Leader said."I didn't settle the details of that arrangement with Ian but we had a really positive and productive discussion." headtopics.com

Other confirmed candidates are Rhonda Garad from the Greens, Celeste Ackerly from the Sustainable Australia Party and Ethelyn King from the Libertarian party. Mr Mann previously ran for the Liberal Party against Mr Andrews in Mulgrave in 2010, with Mr Pesutto admitting the candidate currently does not live in the electorate.

