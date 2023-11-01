Much-hyped Netflix show is a ‘ghastly failure’

It follows the parallel stories of Marie-Laure LeBlanc (Aria Mia Lobetti) and Werner Pfenning in the French city of Saint-Malo during the final days of World War II. Marie-Laure is a beautiful angel of a French girl, bravely committing herself to broadcasting NPR-esque radio shows that are secretly transmitting codes for the Allies.

Werner Pfenning is a genius German orphan who was pushed into an elite school for the Nazi Youth, which we hear he graduated with flying colours. He taps into Marie-Laure’s broadcasts every night, but keeps them secret because she operates on the same frequency as a kindly Professor (Hugh Laurie) who kept Warner’s spirits up in his youth. Much like Marie-Laure, Werner’s only flaw seems to be not his fault.

Marie-Laure has been dutifully hiding the gem on behalf of her missing father, using her nightly transmissions to tell her Papa that she’s keeping the faith. I had a German-born teacher growing up who would regale us ’90s kids with insane stories about Cold War Europe. The most grisly of her tales, though, was that of her father.

In her telling, her father was neither a hero nor a good man. He was, like Werner, one of history’s unlucky ones, doomed to spend his short time on earth assisting evil.Werner’s eventual acts of heroism are only extraordinary if we understand the darkness he has overcome to finally step into the light.

Similarly, Marie-Laure’s single-minded devotion to the Allied cause overemphasises her blindness as her only defect. If there’s nothing flawed about a character except their disability, their disability becomes something “wrong” with them.

