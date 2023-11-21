Moving Back in with Parents in Middle Age: A New Reality

At 43, Claire Mulcahy realized she could no longer afford to live alone and had to move back in with her mother due to Australia's housing crisis. Despite working full time as a teacher, she couldn't afford to pay rent in Sydney. Moving back in with parents in middle age is not the trajectory anyone expects, but it has come with its own opportunities.





