Movie Weapons Supervisor Sentenced to Prison in Fatal Shooting on Film Set

A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western filmduring a hearing on Monday in which tearful family members and friends gave testimonials that included calls for justice and a punishment that would instill greater accountability for safety on film sets.
This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the location of the fatal on-set shooting by Alec Baldwin in October 2021. Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter. He is scheduled for trial in July at a courthouse in Santa Fe. "You were the armourer, the one that stood between a safe weapon and a weapon that could kill someone," the judge told Gutierrez-Reed. "You alone turned a safe weapon into a lethal weapon. But for you, Ms Hutchins would be alive, a husband would have his partner and a little boy would have his mother."Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, centre, with her lawyer Jason Bowles, left.
