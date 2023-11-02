Movie review: The Origin of Evil (2022) is a French twist on gothic family drama in which money and sex feed crime

It’s almost chilling to watch Calamy’s efforts to win the trust of a wealthy family that resembles a small anthology of personality disorders. A more pressing problem is that she is being thrown out of her rented room by a landlady who is trying to reunite with an estranged daughter.

The women in the household want Serge to be declared medically and legally incapable of managing his affairs. The group is rounded out by the matronly housekeeper, Agnès (Véronique Ruggia), who is indispensable to Louise, but routinely pilfers from her stash of pointless treasures.

Nathalie, for her part, is only too happy to play the faithful daughter, especially as the rest of the family is so openly hostile to her. When she departs for the mainland, George tells her bluntly: “Don’t come back.”come back, spinning an ever more complicated tangle of lies, letting everyone believe she is really the owner of the cannery where she works.

