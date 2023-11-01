Movie review: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (2023) only heightens the desire to see the billionaire pop star live

Swift transcends money because instead she wields something much more valuable: complete control, which has in turn given her power beyond almost any other celebrity. Perhaps only Beyoncé could compare.When her former manager Scott Borchetta sold her catalogue to Scooter Braun – a man Swift was on record as actively hating – Swift vowed to re-release the albums on her own terms.

At her concerts, attendees make friendship bracelets adorned with the names of her songs and albums and swap them among each other. Swift has managed to avoid being “Dixie Chicked” (that is, cancelled) even as she has become increasingly political.

She can write about the very specific incident of being tortuously dumped by a Very Famous Actor (Jake Gyllenhaal) and make it seem like the kind of thing everyone has been through (and truly, who among us has not been called up again just to be broken like a promise?).

The concert itself is a love letter to fans who have stood by her since that first album. Each song is sung the way it is on the album, the way the fans sing it. Swift knowingly nods to the audience; everyone is in on the joke. She winks, she gestures, she plays directly to the stadium and even manages, amid the three hours of dancing and singing, to look down the barrel of the camera an impressive number of times.

